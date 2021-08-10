Cancel
TV Series

'Doom Patrol' Season 3 Is Introducing New Villains, Heroes, and More Things in Between

Distractify
Distractify
 3 days ago
When we last saw our favorite ragtag team of super-zeros, they were facing their greatest fears, and nothing looked promising for them. But now that Doom Patrol is officially heading back to HBO Max for Season 3, we have a little (very little) hope that they'll end up OK. Article...

