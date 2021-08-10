WWNY Canadian waters open to US boaters - just don’t dock

DETROIT, MI (MPRN)-- Canada opens its border for non-essential travel from the U.S. Monday. Entry depends on visitors meeting a series of pandemic-related precautions. Canada closed border crossings to most U.S. travelers since March of last year. Now Canadian officials want any U.S. citizen or permanent resident entering the country to show proof they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID for at least two weeks, tested negative for the virus within the past three days or tested positive no less than 14 days earlier, and have a plan in place in case they need to quarantine.
A renowned epidemiologist says the coronavirus pandemic is far from over due to not enough vaccines being available for every country. Dr Larry Brilliant, who was a medical officer in the World Health Organization's (WHO) smallpox eradication program, says not enough people around the globe have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Buffalo, N.Y. — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is staring at a big conflict of interest as she prepares to take over for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to the Daily Beast. Hochul’s husband, former U.S. Attorney William Hochul, is currently general counsel and senior vice president at Buffalo-based gambling and hospitality giant Delaware North.
NEW YORK, NY — August 7, 2021 — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19. “The progress New Yorkers have made has been remarkable – and our comeback is proof of what it means to be ‘New York Tough’,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our fight is not over yet, and the Delta variant remains a threat to all that we have accomplished together. The vaccine is the most effective weapon we have against COVID, so if you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly at one of our many sites across the state.”
Canada has finally reopened its border to American citizens and permanent residents – but only to those who can prove they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Those entering the country must send an application via an app and provide a negative Covid test from the three days before their intended crossing. The US-Canada border is among the world’s busiest for both tourism and commerce, and the financial boost to businesses on the Canadian side will be substantial.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Positive COVID-19 cases seem to be on the rise in the north country, as the region adds 148 cases since Tuesday. County officials reported 77 cases since Tuesday, bringing the total of active cases to 142. There are seven people hospitalized. To date, there have...
BLAINE, Wash. - Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens can once again travel to Canada starting Sunday night at 9 p.m. PST for non-essential visits. Children under the age of 12 will be allowed to enter the country with a fully-vaccinated parent or guardian. If you are planning to travel to Canada,...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The US-Canadian border opened Monday for Americans traveling to our neighbors up north. But there are a lot of regulations you must follow before you can cross. After months of delayed openings, people here in Michigan have a number of reasons to cross the International...
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he will step down as governor, after an investigation found he sexually harassed several women. “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing,” Cuomo said, adding that the transition must be seamless. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who called out Cuomo’s actions […]
During his decade in office, outgoing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has acquired new land to add to the Adirondack Forest Preserve. But he’s also irritated some environmental activists by inadequate management of the agencies overseeing state lands. Several Adirondack environmental groups say Cuomo leaves office with a mixed environmental record. They are optimistic that incoming Governor Kathy Hochul will be a strong advocate for the environment and the Adirondacks.
American politicians from both major parties have spent years advocating for an overhaul of the nation's infrastructure. Those efforts always ended in failure until Tuesday, when 19 Republican senators voted with Democrats to approve a $1.2 trillion package that includes money to improve roads and bridges across the country. The...
NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Canadian Border Service Agency has updated their policy regarding recreational boaters traveling through Canadian waters. The CBSA announced that starting August 9 fully vaccinated United States citizens will be able to travel across the border if they meet certain protocols and requirements. Like those...
AKEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - There’s good news for boaters in the Thousand Islands: Canadian waters are now open to U.S. recreational boaters. There are still restrictions and guidelines to follow. Companies like Uncle Sam Boat Tours have been waiting for this moment for almost two full summer seasons.
CAPE VINCENT — As the Canadian border reopened for some Americans on Monday, restrictions barring boaters from the Canadian-controlled side of the St. Lawrence River were lifted as well. Since the border was first closed in March 2020, U.S. boaters who crossed into Canadian waters in the river were at risk of being fined and having their vessel confiscated by the Canadian Border Services Agency.
