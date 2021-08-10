WWNY Canadian waters open to US boaters - just don’t dock

NEW YORK, NY — August 7, 2021 — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19. “The progress New Yorkers have made has been remarkable – and our comeback is proof of what it means to be ‘New York Tough’,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our fight is not over yet, and the Delta variant remains a threat to all that we have accomplished together. The vaccine is the most effective weapon we have against COVID, so if you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly at one of our many sites across the state.”