Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Forward Fund Announces Recipients of 2021 Postdoctoral Cancer Immunotherapy Fellowships and Awards

The OVATION 2 study combines GEN-1 with standard-of-care neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT) in patients newly diagnosed with stage 3 and 4 ovarian cancer. The Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has universally recommended the continuation of the phase 1 and 2 OVATION 2 study following a pre-planned interim safety review of 55 patients with advanced (stage 3 or 4) ovarian cancer treated with a dose of 100 mg/m2 of GEN-1, an IL-12 gene-mediated immunotherapy. Further, they determined that safety is satisfactory with an acceptable risk and benefit, with patients tolerating up to 17 doses of GEN-1 during a course of treatment that lasts up to 6 months, according to a press release.