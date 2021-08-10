Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Biggest, most profitable corporations avoid federal taxes

Augusta Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Angus King (I-Maine) and Congressman Don Beyer (D-Va.) announced legislation to ensure America’s largest corporations pay their fair share and prevent them from paying nothing in federal taxes. The Real Corporate Profits Tax Act of 2021...

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Don Beyer
Person
Angus King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Tax#Tax Deductions#Tax Bill#Business Tax#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Itunes#Spotify News#Companies#Congress#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Congress & CourtsTax Foundation

Senator Warren’s Corporate Book Tax Is Wrong Way to Fund New Spending

Now that Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has kicked off the budget reconciliation process to advance President Biden’s agenda, Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Angus King (I-ME) and Representative Don Beyer (D-VA) are pushing to create a new surtax on corporate book income. However, their arguments for the policy misconstrue why there are differences between a corporation’s taxable income and book income. The reason why: lawmakers have enacted specific policies that mean tax laws differ from accounting standards.
Congress & Courtsaccountingtoday.com

Treasury seeks to quell fears crypto tax rules are too broad

The U.S. Treasury Department is set to clarify that only cryptocurrency companies it considers brokers will need to comply with proposed IRS reporting requirements, aiming to quell concerns over a provision in the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the Senate. Other firms key to the nearly $2 trillion crypto market...
Congress & CourtsBoston Globe

Markey and Warren propose tax credits for offshore wind manufacturing

Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren have cosponsored legislation, along with Cory Booker and Robert Menendez, that would provide tax credits to encourage the manufacturing of components and vessels for the nation’s nascent offshore wind industry. The hope is to spur the creation of a robust domestic supply chain, instead of relying on ships and parts from other countries to build wind farms off the coast. The bill, unveiled by Markey on Wednesday, would create an investment tax credit of 30 percent for investments in manufacturing plants in the United States, and a production tax credit based on generation capacity for blades, towers, and other wind farm components made in the United States. Markey said that offshore wind is becoming a booming market in the United States, but American workers will be left behind without an effective domestic manufacturing policy. The potential cost of these credits has not yet been determined. Markey and Warren are attempting to include the measure in a $3.5 trillion Democratic-led spending plan that is under consideration in the Senate, a budgetary framework with a section devoted to clean energy. Massachusetts is among several Northeast states with ambitious plans for offshore wind farms, to be financed through contracts with major electricity utilities. — JON CHESTO.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

How to fix our rigged tax system

Elizabeth Warren is a Democratic senator from Massachusetts. Now that the Senate has passed a budget resolution, we’re one step closer to realizing President Biden’s transformational agenda: a once-in-a-generation investment in child care and Medicare, combating climate change and other efforts that would actually make our government work for families. The other half of the package — how to pay for these investments — is equally important.
Public Health48hills.org

Excess profits tax on billionaires could vaccinate the entire world

If governments around the world put an excess profits tax on the 2,690 billionaires whose wealth radically increased during the pandemic, it would raise enough money to vaccinate everyone on Earth and give $20,000 cash to every unemployed worker. That’s the conclusion of a new study by the Institute for...
Congress & Courtssenate.gov

Hirono to IRS and Treasury: Make Sure Non-Filers Receive Expanded Child Tax Credit

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Charles Rettig today to ask how the Treasury and IRS are working to make sure that people who do not file federal income taxes but are eligible to receive the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) are getting their payments. This letter is sent as the second round of CTC payments is expected to be delivered to families tomorrow.
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Warren introduces bill to target corporate profits

WARREN BILL TARGETS CORPORATE PROFITS: A trio of Democratic lawmakers on Monday introduced legislation targeting some of the country’s richest companies as a means of forcing the corporations to pay more in taxes while at the same time financing the party’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. The bill, from Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Angus King (I-Maine) and Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), would levy a 7 percent tax on the annual income that companies report to investors, or their book income, over $100 million. It would target earnings that companies typically strive to maximize rather than what corporations report to the IRS, those played down in order to minimize their tax bills.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden gets corporate tax hike wrong

President Joe Biden has proposed raising the corporate tax rate by one-third to 28%. Biden said he wants to raise the corporate tax rate because a study claimed that many large corporations paid no federal income tax last year. But raising the corporate tax rate would not address this problem....
Personal FinanceNBC San Diego

Consider These Hidden Taxes Before Piling Into Muni Bonds

The U.S. municipal bond fund market brought in an estimated $56.9 billion in net new money during the first half of 2021, according to Refinitiv Lipper data. These assets may offer tax benefits and low default risk, as well as inflation protection. But the tax-exempt interest may trigger higher Social...
Personal FinanceValueWalk

US Incorporation And G7 Corporate Tax Plans: An Update

The new G7 corporate tax plan has been praised as the right step to a more ethical tax system. However, does it impact US business incorporation?. Hawk Ridge Adds 3.1% In Q2 Sees Value In This Cement Company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management, the equity long-short hedge fund managed by David...
BusinessTaos News

Fair taxes are needed to avoid high inflation

President Biden had the right idea when he called for paying for much of the infrastructure bill with higher taxes on corporations and the super wealthy. Failing to invest at least a trillion in new money for smart, green infrastructure could doom America to third-world status and climate change disaster.
Income TaxWashington Examiner

A corporate tax hike would harm businesses and workers

As Congress discusses the various ways to fund vital infrastructure investments, I hope my former colleagues will be mindful of the harm a corporate tax hike would impose on job-creating businesses and the workers they employ. Indeed, a range of recent studies makes clear that it is not merely important but imperative for policymakers to refrain from raising America’s competitive corporate tax rate. This is particularly important as our country works to defeat one pandemic and nervously monitors the rise of the delta variant.
Income TaxMinneapolis Star Tribune

Cybercurrencies are the most potent tool yet for billionaires' tax avoidance

Since cryptocurrencies debuted with Bitcoin in 2009, advocates have raved about their portability, their resistance to inflation and financial fraud, and the fact they aren't controlled by a government. Investopedia has the simplest explanation of how they work: "A cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that is secured by cryptography, which makes it nearly impossible to counterfeit or double-spend. Many cryptocurrencies are decentralized networks based on blockchain technology — a distributed ledger enforced by a disparate network of computers." Their value is sustained by market demand, utility and relative scarcity — the same as with gold in the pre-1971 era in which U.S. currency could be exchanged directly for the precious metal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy