Today, the Minnesota Department of Health is adding some COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough data to our website: COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Weekly Update. COVID-19 vaccines are effective. However, a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus that causes it. It is normal with any vaccine to see a percent of vaccinated people still get sick. These are called “vaccine breakthrough cases.” A vaccine breakthrough case of COVID-19 is when a person tests positive 14 or more days after their final dose of vaccine, and the person has not previously tested positive for COVID-19.