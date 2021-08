The tropics are heating up as we approach the peak of hurricane season and Ascension Parish is going back to school. Today & Tonight: Another hot and humid day is ahead of us. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s this afternoon and the heat index will be near 100 degrees. Skies will start off mostly sunny and a few showers will be around this afternoon. Today is trending a bit drier than yesterday, so showers will be less numerous. Only about 20% of the area is expected to see a shower today. Any afternoon pop ups will clear out as the sun goes down. Temperatures overnight will be in the mid-70s.