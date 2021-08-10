Special Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Clay County through 745 PM EDT At 712 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hayesville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hayesville, Shooting Creek and Tusquitee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
