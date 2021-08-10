Cancel
Congress & Courts

Boozman Statement on Senate Infrastructure Package

By Shelly Short
swark.today
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON– U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) released the following statement after opposing the Senate’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure package:. “I have long supported responsible infrastructure investment, but this bill increases deficit spending with too little to offer in return. Hardworking Arkansans are paying more for groceries, gas and other everyday goods, yet this legislation ignores that reality and piles up more costs that threaten to make living even more unaffordable. I’m disappointed we couldn’t reach a fiscally responsible solution to modernize and upgrade roads and bridges, water systems and broadband deployment, but instead are choosing to increase the burden on future generations of Americans to pay for more spending that’s occurring right now, while also paving the path for a $4.2 trillion spending spree of liberal wish list items.”

swark.today

Comments / 0

