Arkansas-Oklahoma MBB Ticket Information

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Single game tickets for Missouri Western State University home athletics events go on sale August 23, 2021. Pre-sale tickets may be purchased anytime on-line at gogriffons.com, in-person in the lobby of the Griffon Indoor Sports Complex or by phone by calling 816-271-4481. If ordering by phone or on-line, credit card payment is required. Griffon Athletics accepts all major brands including Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express. On game day the Spratt Stadium ticket office opens two hours prior to kickoff while the MWSU Fieldhouse ticket office opens 90 minutes prior to game time. Cash, check and credit card are accepted on game day. For more information on any upcoming athletics contests, please call either phone number listed above or e-mail ticket inquiries to esely@missouriwestern.edu.
Comments / 0