Arkansas-Oklahoma MBB Ticket Information

Hello Ranger Families, On Friday, August 20 Ranger Varsity Football plays Garfield Hts at home starting at 7pm. Our live ticket link is below, or use the QR code attached-online sales only (NO CASH SALES, credit card readers will be available at the gate if needed) https://rangernation.org/event-tickets Senior Citizens will receive free admission and do not need a ticket. Kindergarten aged students and older require an admission ticket. Student Presale tickets are available until 3pm Friday. Booster Punch Card Passes will also be accepted NO CASH SALES Here is our subscription streaming link if you are not able to make it and want to watch: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/eastlake-north-high-school-eastlake-oh GO RANGERS! EastlakeNorthHS_QRPoster_20211.