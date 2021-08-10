Cancel
Basketball

Arkansas-Oklahoma MBB Ticket Information

By Shelly Short
swark.today
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – TUEDAY, AUGUST 10, 2021 – COMMUNICATIONS CONTACT: MIKE CAWOOD. FAYETTEVILLE – Current Arkansas men’s basketball season ticket holders and Razorback Foundation members will have an exclusive opportunity this week to request tickets for the Arkansas-Oklahoma men’s basketball game taking place at Tulsa’s BOK Center on Dec. 11.

Arkansas State
