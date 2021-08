VISALIA – South Valley law enforcement are searching for some violent suspects who shot one victim and killed another in the middle of Mooney Boulevard. According to the Visalia Police Department last Wednesday, July 28 at approximately 11:58 p.m. officers were dispatched to the intersection of Mooney and Caldwell for medical aid with the police department needed. While en route to the location, officers were advised that there were two male individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers arrived and immediately rendered aid to the two victims, and they were subsequently transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center. Upon arrival, one of the male victims was pronounced deceased. The second male is listed in stable condition.