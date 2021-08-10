DeKalb History Center to present Quaye Reed, author of “Outstanding Black Women of Yalobusha County” on Aug. 31
DECATUR, GA –Bring your lunch and join author Quaye Reed for a one-hour talk about her journey of transforming a newspaper column into a book about the outstanding African-American women of Yalobusha County, Mississippi. The Lunch & Learn will be held on Aug. 31, noon to 1 p.m., at the Historic DeKalb Courthouse, Second Floor, 101 E. Court St., Decatur. It’s free.ocgnews.com
