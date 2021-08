Bregman (quadriceps) was removed from Sunday's rehab game at Triple-A Sugar Land due to right hamstring tightness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Bregman was appearing in his fifth rehab game, and the Astros called his removal from the contest precautionary. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The 27-year-old has now gone 0-for-13 with a run, three walks and a strikeout to begin his rehab assignment, but it's not yet clear whether his hamstring issue could slow his recovery.