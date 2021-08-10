Cancel
Florida State

Tracking Tropical Storm Fred: See spaghetti models, path and storm activity for Florida

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical Storm Fred is reached tropical storm status late Tuesday night, the National Hurricane Center reports. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updated its forecast in August and said 15 to 21 named storms will develop during the Atlantic hurricane season. Of the predicted hurricanes, three to five could be major, with wind speeds of 111 mph or higher.

www.news-journalonline.com

