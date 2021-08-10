Cancel
Lowndes County, GA

Lowndes QB Brown named to GHSF Daily Preseason All-State Team

By Shane Thomas shane.thomas@gaflnews.com
The Valdosta Daily Times
The Valdosta Daily Times
 3 days ago
Shane Thomas | The Valdosta Daily TimesLowndes quarterback Jacurri Brown (11) warms up prior to a scrimmage against Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy Saturday, Aug. 7 at Martin Stadium.

VALDOSTA –– Lowndes senior quarterback Jacurri Brown was named to the Georgia High School Football Daily Preseason All-State Team on Monday.

Brown, was has signed to play college football at Miami, threw for 1,537 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a junior. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback also showed why he is the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the country –– rushing for over 1,100 yards and 16 more touchdowns on the ground.

In terms of individual goals, Brown says he wants to reach 4,000 all-purpose yards while also helping many of his teammates get looks from colleges.

“Individually, I want to hit 4,000 all-purpose (yards). I want to go out with a bang and set some records,” Brown said of his goal for the upcoming season. “Really, I want to just win – win the region, win state and just go out with a bang. I’m pretty much set. Not saying I’m set, but I’m going to college. I’m straight. I want to set my brothers up for success, get them to college and putting them on with schools. The goal is just keep grinding it out and go win state.”

