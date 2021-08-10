Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

City Council refers Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales and use tax question to November ballot

Posted by 
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs, Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JPVgc_0bNplOc700
Bluestem Prairie Open Space

The Colorado Springs City Council today unanimously approved on a 9-0 vote a question for the November ballot seeking approval from Colorado Springs voters on a 20-year extension of the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales and use tax through 2041 and increasing the current 0.1 percent rate to 0.2 percent or 2 pennies on a $10 purchase. TOPS is a dedicated sales and use tax for acquiring, developing and maintaining trails, open spaces and parks that is currently set to expire in 2025 as approved by voters in 2003. This would be the first increase to the sales tax since it was first passed by voters in 1997.

In 2013, voters expanded the use of TOPS funding to include the maintenance and development of all city parks, regardless of how acquired. The ballot question further expands the use of TOPS revenues to include maintenance and development of all city trails and open spaces, rather than just trail and open space properties acquired by TOPS. The question also seeks voter approval on reallocating the TOPS expenditure categories, and City Council added a new section to the referring resolution that states its intent that at least 75 percent of the open space category will be used for the acquisition and development of open space land.

Voters will see this question in the Nov. 2, 2021 Special Municipal Election, run in coordination with the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder. The approved ballot language is as follows:

Shall City taxes be increased $11,134,000 annually beginning Jan. 1, 2022, and by whatever amounts are raised in years thereafter, by increasing the rate of sales and use tax dedicated to trails, open space and parks (TOPS) from its current rate of 0.1% (one tenth of a cent) or 1 penny on every $10 purchase, to 0.2% (two tenths of a cent), or 2 cents on every $10 purchase, except for purchases of prescription drugs, food and other purchases exempted from sales tax, without changing the purposes, which include:

  • Preserving fragile ecosystems, natural areas, scenic vistas and areas, fish and wildlife habitats and corridors, and important areas that support biodiversity, natural resources and landmarks;
  • Conserving natural resources, such as water aquifer recharge areas, surface water and forest lands;
  • Acquiring, developing and maintaining open space lands and trails; and
  • Acquiring, developing and maintaining parks.

With all expenditures based on recommendations of an advisory committee and subject to independent audit; with no more than 5 percent of revenues derived to be used for administration, planning and program management, and no more than 25 percent for maintenance and operations of all city parks, trails and open space lands, and the remaining revenue divided into 40 percent used for acquisition, development and maintenance of all parks, 30 percent for acquisition, development and maintenance of all trails, and 30 percent for acquisition, development and maintenance of all open space lands, regardless of how acquired; and with the intent of the voters that monies derived from the increase should not offset expenditures from the general fund; and extending the expiration of the TOPS sales and use tax to and until Dec. 31, 2041; the above constituting a over-approved revenue change and exception to any constitutional, statutory and charter revenue and spending limitations that may otherwise apply?

Over the last 24 years, the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department has acquired more than 7,100 acres of open space, built more than 25 parks, contributed to the improvement of 41 parks and constructed 50 miles of trail with TOPS funding. Among the properties acquired and/or built by TOPS are Bluestem Prairie Open Space, Corral Bluffs Open Space, Cottonwood Creek Trail, Gold Camp Park, John Venezia Park, Laura Gilpin Park, Legacy Loop, Panorama Park, Red Rock Canyon Open Space, Stratton Open Space and Ute Valley Park. For more information on the history and impact of TOPS, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/TOPS.

Comments / 0

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado

116
Followers
219
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The City of Colorado Springs is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of El Paso County, Colorado, United States. Colorado Springs is the second most populous city and the most extensive city in the State of Colorado. It is the principal city of the Colorado Springs, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and is the second most prominent city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. It is located in east central Colorado, on Fountain Creek, 60 miles (97 km) south of Denver. At 6,035 feet (1,839 m) the city stands over 1 mile (1.6 km) above sea level, though some areas are significantly higher and lower. Colorado Springs is near the base of Pikes Peak, which rises 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level on the eastern edge of the Southern Rocky Mountains.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Use Tax#Fish And Wildlife#Valley Park#Biodiversity#Parks#Legacy Loop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
Personal FinancePosted by
ABC News

Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed. More than $15 billion will be paid out to families of about 61 million children. The first round of the payment went out in July. The payments stem from the Child Tax...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

July was Earth's hottest month on record

July 2021 was the planet’s hottest month ever recorded, according to data released Friday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NOAA’s numbers indicate the earth’s combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th century average of 60.4 degrees. The temperature was 0.02 degrees above the previous hottest month, July 2016, after 2019 and 2020 matched the 2016 record.
Florida StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Biden admin backs Texas, Florida districts on mask mandates

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday offered its full-throated support for local cities and school boards in Texas and Florida that are defying orders by their Republican governors that prohibit mask-wearing mandates in schools. In a pair of open letters from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, the administration...

Comments / 0

Community Policy