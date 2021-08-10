10 Comforting Hot Pot Restaurants in Chicago

Hot pot, a communal meal that involves cooking items in boiling broth at the table, is always a fun and engaging experience. And thanks to a recent influx of Chinese-based chains in Chicago, there are now plenty of great places to enjoy it. Best of all, diners are free to dial up the heat to their liking and try whatever proteins and veggies they want as hot pot is fully customizable. Some spots even offer all-you-can-eat so bringing a large appetite is encouraged.