It’s been nine months since Godfall released. Its reception was generally icy (even if I had a pretty good time), and it didn’t feature matchmaking, which has likely done a lot to diminish its staying power. An expansion was promised even before launch, and Fire & Darkness, which adds new content, is now upon us. In addition, the game is finally receiving matchmaking and a new endgame. After so long, it’s unclear if any of this will be able to take the game off of life support, but the folks behind it are standing resolute, so time will tell. But the question stands: is Fire & Darkness worth it, or is this merely the final nail in Godfall‘s ornate coffin?