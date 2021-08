A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Aug. 16. CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to receive a presentation from Valley Water about the drought and hold a prescreening session for a proposed development with 49 town houses at 280 and 300 Lambert Ave. The council will then consider a recommendation to decline adopting energy storage system targets and discuss a workplan for developing a tax measure for the 2022 ballot. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Aug. 16. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.