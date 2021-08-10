GIVEAWAY: Win a $799 DEEBOT N8 PRO Robotic Vacuum and Clean Like a Pro!
It comes as no real surprise, but we’ve spent a good amount of time at home over the 18-months. As it currently stands for Aussie’s, that isn’t changing anytime soon either. There’s nothing worse than working, lounging around, or working out in a dirty house, but we’re doing our best to take the vacuuming out of the equation and offer some more ‘beer time’ after work. We’ve partnered with EVOVACS ROBOTICS to giveaway one of their famous DEEBOT N8 PRO robotic vacuums. Enter below for your chance to win one of these life-changing devices via the link below!manofmany.com
Comments / 0