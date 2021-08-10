GIVEAWAY: Win a $799 DEEBOT N8 PRO Robotic Vacuum and Clean Like a Pro!

Give your traditional devices smart capabilities with the Nokia Smart Lighting Outlet. This helpful gadget features two smart outlets that let you control things like your coffee maker, fans, and lamps from afar. What’s more, this smart home gadget lets you synchronize your lighting with other lamps and fixtures in your house when you pair it with other Nokia Smart Lighting products. And for in-the-moment control, just switch either outlet on or off, no matter when you’ve scheduled the connected devices. What’s more, when you add the Nokia Smart Lighting Bridge, you can enjoy smart lighting anywhere. Best of all, the Smart Lighting Outlet is easy to install; you don’t even need to call an electrician. Simply place the device in a standard wall outlet, and you’re good to go.