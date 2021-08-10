Blue Ox Axe Throwing opens in downtown Oregon City

Beer, wine and cider bar offers 3,300 square feet for people to gather to 'relieve some stress'

Blue Ox Axe Throwing recently opened in downtown Oregon City. The beer, wine and cider bar is 3,300 square feet with five private throwing lanes with two targets in each lane.

Portland resident Lani Eversage opened the bar as the first franchise of Connecticut-based Blue Ox Axe Throwing. Eversage said customers at the new Oregon City facility have sought to entertain themselves with "just the type of social experience people need right now" amid a pandemic and slow economic recovery.

"We're beyond excited to offer a venue for people to relieve some stress and gather together," Eversage said. "We're looking forward to becoming a part of the Oregon City nightlife scene, and also adding a new activity with our corporate and team building events."

Blue Ox employees begin each session with a brief introductory lesson on the rules, proper throwing technique and safety guidelines.

Where: 230 12th St., Oregon City

Who: All ages welcome, but must be 12 or older to throw

Cost: Open Throw is recommended for smaller groups. It costs $25 per person for one hour. Social Throw is recommended for groups, generally 10 or more. It costs $45 per person for two hours.

More: oregoncity@blueoxaxe.com or 503-850-6729.