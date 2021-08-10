Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmy-winning actress Christina Applegate revealed that she is suffering from multiple sclerosis. She described her illness as "a tough road." In 2008, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

CBS News

CBS News

265K+
Followers
34K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Applegate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You're Getting Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Like Selma Blair

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has been completely transparent about her struggles with the progressive disease, and has raised awareness in the process. In a = interview with Town & Country, the Cruel Intentions star takes a deep dive into her health condition, including discussing some of the main symptoms she has experienced. "I am aware my challenges affect other hopeful or isolated people—and a few of them may be joyful snobs like me," Blair told the magazine. "I'm very comfortable in my body, mostly because I am now making a deeper positive connection with it. I am fascinated by this body and this life. I am humbled and pleased to be any inspiration for people." Read on to learn about the symptoms you have MS like Selma Blair—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Netflix star Christina Applegate shocks fans with devastating health update

Christina Applegate shocked her fans on Tuesday after revealing the devastating news that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The star of hit Netflix show Dead to Me shared her heartbreaking health update on Twitter, posting: "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey."
CelebritiesPage Six

Celebrities with MS: Christina Applegate and others living with the disease

Christina Applegate revealed in August 2021 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Unfortunately, the “Dead to Me” star is far from the first celebrity living with MS. Many stars who have been diagnosed with the disease have publicly shared the intimate details of their battle, including the side effects of treatment.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Selma Blair and More Celebs Send Love and Support to Christina Applegate Following MS Diagnosis

Christina Applegate's friends and fans are showing love to her after the Dead to Me star publicly revealed on Tuesday that she's been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The 49-year-old actress shared the news on Twitter, writing, "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it."
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Selma Blair Sends Love To Pal & Co-Star Christina Applegate After She Reveals She’s Also Battling MS

Selma Blair responded to her ‘The Sweetest Thing’ co-star’s announcement that she’s also battling MS with a kind message and support. After Christina Applegate, 49, announced that she had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) on Tuesday August 10, Selma Blair, 49, tweeted her support for her friend. Selma has been open about her battle with MS, since being diagnosed with the chronic illness in 2018, and assured her The Sweetest Thing co-star that she was there for her, and their kids would also help. “Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love,” she wrote.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shape Magazine

Selma Blair Shares a Raw Look At Her Fight with MS In an Upcoming Doc

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has continuously opened up about her health journey with fans. Whether posting what a makeup tutorial would look like for someone with MS or detailing the complications from her diagnosis, the 49-year-old actress has been candid about the highs and lows she's experienced over the years. And now, Blair's story will be the subject of a new Discovery+ documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Selma Blair Reveals She Was Told to ‘Make Plans for Dying’ Following MS Diagnosis

The trailer for Selma Blair‘s Discovery+ documentary, Introducing Selma Blair has been released and the Cruel Intentions actress reveals the harrowing journey she’s been on since receiving her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis –– including being told to “make plans for dying.” Called a “deeply intimate and powerful feature,” the documentary focuses on Blair’s MS diagnosis and personal acceptance.
CelebritiesThe Independent

When Christina Applegate said MS is a ‘strange journey’, I knew exactly what she meant

As someone who has suffered from multiple sclerosis (MS) for more than twenty years, I was riveted by yesterday’s news that Emmy-Award winning actress Christina Applegate has the same disease. At 54, I’m close to her age — she’s 49 — and I’ve followed her career with great interest ever since her days as the eye-rolling teenaged Kelly Bundy on the television show Married… with Children from 1987-99, through to her roles in movies such as the 2015 sequel to National Lampoon’s Vacation. Applegate’s comedic performances brought much joy to my life over the years, but there is nothing funny about MS.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Selma Blair Chronicles Multiple Sclerosis Battle in Trailer for 'Introducing, Selma Blair' Doc

Selma Blair is chronicling her battle with Multiple Sclerosis in the deeply intimate and personal documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair. On Thursday, Discovery+ shared the first, very emotional trailer for the film, which opens with the 49-year-old actress candidly saying, "I always thought I was on a reality show. Like, I was in a documentary but only God would see it, and disapprove."
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Selma Blair Reflects On Life With Multiple Sclerosis In New Documentary Trailer

Selma Blair remains a witty and captivating screen presence in the trailer for a new documentary that chronicles her life with multiple sclerosis. “Introducing, Selma Blair,” directed by Rachel Fleit and due out in October, follows the 49-year-old actor on “a journey of monumental transition,” according to press notes. The “Cruel Intentions” and “Hellboy” star went public in 2018 about her diagnosis of MS, which affects the nervous system and often results in progressive physical and cognitive decline.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Health

This 23-Year-Old Discovered She Had a 'Football-Shaped' Ovarian Cyst Filled With 2 Liters of Fluid

A 23-year-old has gone viral on TikTok for warning women about the subtle signs of having an ovarian cyst. "If I can even help one person from this video!" Kayley Reese, aka @thesavvykay, wrote in the caption of her post, which has been liked more than 1.2 million times. Reese starts the video by sharing a clip from TikTok user @ashhventure. In it, @ashhventure gestures at her pelvis and says, "this is normal for me. I've always had this bump, no matter what I do."
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Diva Suffers Tragic Pregnancy News

Kelly shared the heartbreaking news by taking to her Instagram Stories. She revealed that she and her husband had their prayers answered recently after wanting to be parents for a long time. Kelly was rushed to a hospital on Sunday after realizing that “something didn’t feel right” in her body. Ric Flair Training Photo For AEW Match Leaks?
Celebritiessurvivornet.com

‘If He’s Calling For Me It Must Be Bad; I Can Barely Even Walk!’ Says Comedian & Lung Cancer Fighter Kathy Griffin As She Shares Funny Story from Recovery

Comedian Kathy Griffin recently announced she was diagnosed with lung cancer; in a new video, she updates fans on her status and shares a funny story from her recovery. Treatment options for lung cancer can include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy or a combination of these treatments. Focusing on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy