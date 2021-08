Despite efforts in many shore towns to curb rowdy behavior by teens, those efforts are having mixed results. In Sea Isle City, complaints about teens throwing bottles at cars and houses have continued. Sea Isle is announcing new efforts to try and get a handle on vandalism. Mayor Leonard Desiderio told 6 ABC Action News he is closing access to the beach at 10 PM nightly and increasing police patrols. He is also asking residents to post visible "No Trespassing" signs so police can enforce the law.