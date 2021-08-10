Businesses team up for book bag drive

“Creating security & comfort across Walton County, one bag at a time!”. Monroe, Ga— 08/06/2021 — On Friday, the City of Monroe Fire Department announces a partnership with the non-profit, Adventure Bags, Inc, to provide book-bag filled with overnight essentials and comfort items to children who are in crisis. Adventure Bags, Inc. donates these bags at no charge to agencies that serve children across the state. These book-bags are used to comfort a child who is in a situation that is beyond their control, as well as a tool for the agencies, foster homes, shelters, and first responders who serve children and/or families as a relationship builder and to assist them in situations as they navigate through the first 24-48hrs of displacement.