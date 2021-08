As Dog The Bounty Hunter prepares to tie the knot again, learn about the reality star’s five previous marriages and his upcoming nuptials to fiancée Francie Frane. Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman is ready to say “I do” all over again. The 68-year-old television personality is getting married for the sixth time in September 2021, this time to fiancée Francie Frane. Duane and Francie got engaged in May 2020, roughly ten months after Duane’s wife Beth Chapman died of throat cancer. Following Beth’s death, Duane found solace with Francie, who had also experienced the loss of her husband three years ago.