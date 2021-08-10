Cancel
Falcons: Ranking the 10 biggest surprises following the release of Atlanta’s first depth chart

By Jake Gordon
sportstalkatl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet me preface this by saying that most people have different definitions of what a “surprise” is. Arthur Smith has shown to be a no-nonsense football coach, and he takes a bit of an old school approach to conducting his practices and press conferences. It appears that he is taking the same approach to his first preseason depth chart, which by all means doesn’t really mean much. We’ve seen guys who have missed time with injury take a backseat, and we have seen rookies plummet below where we originally expected. Not to worry; I’m sure there are some motivation tactics involved, and this is likely far from the finished product we will see for Week 1 against the Eagles.

