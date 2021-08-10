Cancel
Public Health

Australia's Victoria reports 20 locally acquired COVID-19 cases

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 3 days ago

SYDNEY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s Victoria state reported the same number of locally acquired cases of COVID-19 as the day before, as 5 million residents in Melbourne, the state capital, wait to learn whether a snap one-week lockdown would be extended beyond Thursday.

Victoria on Wednesday reported 20 new local cases, the same as on Tuesday. Of the new cases, six have spent time in the community while infectious, the state’s health department said. (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

