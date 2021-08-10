Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

The Best Meteor Shower Of The Year Is Here.

959theriver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell after the tumultuous events of yesterday afternoon and evening I’m thinking we need a little something that is a bit easier on the psyche and more relaxing than dodging trees, twisters and torrential downpours. How about a meteor shower? The Perseid meteor shower is upon us, peaking this week, and it will fill the night sky with streaks of light and color until Aug. 24. Known as the best meteor shower of the year by NASA because of its fast, bright and plentiful meteors that can be easily viewed outside during the warm summer months. For best viewing, NASA says to stay up late tomorrow night or wake up extra early on Aug. 12th as the shower’s peak occurs in the pre-dawn hours.

www.959theriver.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteors#Meteor Shower#Color#Psyche
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Related
AstronomyThe Next Web

The Perseid meteor shower is TONIGHT — here’s how to watch it

This Thursday and Friday night, 12–13 August, skygazers in the northern hemisphere will be treated to the return of the annual Perseid meteor shower — one of the best such displays of the year!. On a typical year, skygazers can see 60–100 shooting stars each hour during these annual displays....
AstronomyNPR

The Showstopping Perseid Meteor Shower Is Here

The Perseid meteor shower is filling the night sky with streaks of light. NASA regards the spectacle as the "best meteor shower of the year." It's August. For space enthusiasts and sky watchers, that means one thing. JACKIE FAHERTY: You can step outside, look up at the nighttime sky and...
AstronomyPosted by
KISS 106

How To View The Perseids Meteor Shower With 60 To 100 Meteors Per Hour This Week

Look up in the night sky next week on August 11, 12, and 13 for a celestial light show that you don't want to miss. The Perseids meteor shower is currently underway, however the peak days to view them will be early next week. For those who don't know, The Perseids are are fragments of the comet Swift-Tuttle. Every year, the Earth passes near the path of the comet, and the debris left behind by Swift-Tuttle shows up as meteors in our sky, thus giving us a great view of the heavens. Many refer to these meteors as "shooting stars" which isn't entirely accurate since they aren't stars at all, but I get why they are known as such. In any event, you might want to start thinking of a lot of wishes because there's a good chance that you could see quite a few of these "shooting stars" next week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy