The Best Meteor Shower Of The Year Is Here.
Well after the tumultuous events of yesterday afternoon and evening I’m thinking we need a little something that is a bit easier on the psyche and more relaxing than dodging trees, twisters and torrential downpours. How about a meteor shower? The Perseid meteor shower is upon us, peaking this week, and it will fill the night sky with streaks of light and color until Aug. 24. Known as the best meteor shower of the year by NASA because of its fast, bright and plentiful meteors that can be easily viewed outside during the warm summer months. For best viewing, NASA says to stay up late tomorrow night or wake up extra early on Aug. 12th as the shower’s peak occurs in the pre-dawn hours.www.959theriver.com
