Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Eastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 612 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Randolph to near Brooklyn, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eastern Madison, Sun Prairie, Stoughton, McFarland, Monona, Columbus, Marshall, Cottage Grove, Randolph, Fall River, Brooklyn, Rio, Cambria, Otsego, Friesland, Doylestown, Deansville, East Bristol and Token Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH