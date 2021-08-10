Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Talbot, Queen Anne`s, west central Caroline and Kent Counties through 745 PM EDT At 712 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bowleys Quarters to near Shady Side. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Easton, Centerville, Talbot, Chestertown, Centreville, Rock Hall, St. Michaels, Church Hill, Millington, Sudlersville, Queen Anne, Old Town, Grasonville, Starr, Copperville, Jumptown, Newtown, Morgnec, Crumpton and Sassafras. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH