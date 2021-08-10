Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coffee County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Dale, southeastern Coffee and central Geneva Counties through 645 PM CDT At 611 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Level Plains to near Slocomb. Movement was west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Daleville, Geneva, Enterprise, Hartford, Level Plains, Slocomb, Clayhatchee, Coffee Springs, Black, Chancellor, Kellys Crossroads, Lucile, Central City, Geneva Municipal A/P, Hendrix Crossroad, Cairns Aaf, Fadette, Eunola, High Bluff and Highfalls. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Geneva County, AL
County
Dale County, AL
City
Coffee Springs, AL
City
Level Plains, AL
County
Coffee County, AL
City
Slocomb, AL
City
Geneva, AL
City
Daleville, AL
City
Hartford, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Special Weather Statement#Highfalls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
Personal FinancePosted by
ABC News

Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed. More than $15 billion will be paid out to families of about 61 million children. The first round of the payment went out in July. The payments stem from the Child Tax...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

July was Earth's hottest month on record

July 2021 was the planet’s hottest month ever recorded, according to data released Friday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NOAA’s numbers indicate the earth’s combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th century average of 60.4 degrees. The temperature was 0.02 degrees above the previous hottest month, July 2016, after 2019 and 2020 matched the 2016 record.
Florida StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Biden admin backs Texas, Florida districts on mask mandates

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday offered its full-throated support for local cities and school boards in Texas and Florida that are defying orders by their Republican governors that prohibit mask-wearing mandates in schools. In a pair of open letters from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, the administration...

Comments / 0

Community Policy