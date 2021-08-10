Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Dale, southeastern Coffee and central Geneva Counties through 645 PM CDT At 611 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Level Plains to near Slocomb. Movement was west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Daleville, Geneva, Enterprise, Hartford, Level Plains, Slocomb, Clayhatchee, Coffee Springs, Black, Chancellor, Kellys Crossroads, Lucile, Central City, Geneva Municipal A/P, Hendrix Crossroad, Cairns Aaf, Fadette, Eunola, High Bluff and Highfalls. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH