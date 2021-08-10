Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berks, Chester, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 19:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Berks; Chester; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania West central Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Central Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 709 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Churchtown to Stewartstown, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Phoenixville, Coatesville, Downingtown, Collegeville, Oxford, Royersford, Parkesburg, Trappe, Honey Brook, Elverson, New Morgan, Homeville, Glen Roy, Cochranville, Pughtown, Mount Vernon, Lionville-Marchwood, Glenmoore, Chester Springs and Lionville. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 315. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 7. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH