Severe Weather Statement issued for Baltimore, Baltimore City by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 19:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baltimore; Baltimore City THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BALTIMORE COUNTY AND BALTIMORE CITY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
