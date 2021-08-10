Knox County joins level of community transmission in most of the state at High

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Community Transmission Map Knox County’s level of community transmission is at HIGH. Areas of high transmission are considered by CDC to be those with greater than or equal to 100 cases per 100,000 people over a 7-day period. We know masking can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. The Knox County Health Department joins the CDC and IDPH in recommending that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions.