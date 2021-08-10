Mariners GameDay — August 10 vs. Texas
AS YOU KNOW…Logan Gilbert is set to take the mound for the Mariners tonight…he will make his 15th career Major League start…BUT, DID YOU KNOW?…that Gilbert’s 79 strikeouts already place him 4th for most strikeouts through a Seattle pitcher’s first 15 career starts?…Gilbert (79) trails Michael Pineda (94 SO) from Apr. 5-June 23, 2011, Félix Hernández (94) from Aug. 4, 2005-Apr. 18, 2006 and Roenis Elías (80) from Apr. 3-June 17, 2014…with 2 or more strikeouts tonight, Gilbert will have the 3rd-most strikeouts through a Mariners pitcher’s first 15 career starts.marinersblog.mlblogs.com
