Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners GameDay — August 10 vs. Texas

Dodger Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAS YOU KNOW…Logan Gilbert is set to take the mound for the Mariners tonight…he will make his 15th career Major League start…BUT, DID YOU KNOW?…that Gilbert’s 79 strikeouts already place him 4th for most strikeouts through a Seattle pitcher’s first 15 career starts?…Gilbert (79) trails Michael Pineda (94 SO) from Apr. 5-June 23, 2011, Félix Hernández (94) from Aug. 4, 2005-Apr. 18, 2006 and Roenis Elías (80) from Apr. 3-June 17, 2014…with 2 or more strikeouts tonight, Gilbert will have the 3rd-most strikeouts through a Mariners pitcher’s first 15 career starts.

marinersblog.mlblogs.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
Félix Hernández
Person
Roenis Elías
Person
Michael Pineda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Gameday#Major League#Roenis#Espn#The New York Yankees#T Mobile Park#The American League#Era#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Wan Na#Majors#Jarred
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBtonyspicks.com

Seattle Mariners vs Texas Rangers 7/30/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Seattle Mariners will play the first game of their three-game series against the Texas Rangers in Globe Life Field Arlington, TX, on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 8:05 PM (EDT). After an 11-4 defeat to the Houston Astros on Wednesday, Seattle is now 55-48. After dominating the first game 11-8 on Monday, Seattle dropped the final two matches of their three-game series with the Astros. Seattle ranks third, eight matches behind the first-place Astros in the American League West.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB rule penalizes Tampa Bay Rays’ bullpen in extra-inning games

When Major League Baseball first instituted its “extra-inning” rule, it was met with much derision and decrying from the fans, especially older ones who had matured during baseball’s “golden” decades in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. Social media was rife with negative comments from fans from the start. That rejection...
MLBchatsports.com

Series Preview: Rays vs Mariners

The Tampa Bay Rays defended home turf against the Boston Red Sox shipping them off to Boston with a sweep. The Rays hold a 5-4 advantage in the head to head and will look to increase their division lead when they host the Seattle Mariners this week. We are not...
MLBMLB

Toro 'on fire'; Mariners 6-0 vs. Rays

ST. PETERSBURG -- One week. It’s hardly enough time to make a sweeping conclusion, but you can make a lasting first impression. That’s what switch-hitting Abraham Toro has done with the Mariners. Toro, acquired from the Astros on July 27, continued to impress Tuesday night while serving as a catalyst...
MLBMLB

'It's frustrating': Rays 0-6 vs. Mariners

ST. PETERSBURG -- Three of the Rays’ most perplexing trends continued in a 4-2 loss to the Mariners on Tuesday night at Tropicana Field. The Rays were once again shut down by a left-handed starting pitcher, as Yusei Kikuchi limited them to two runs over six innings. They made a few costly mistakes in the field, the kind of errors their sure-handed defense seemed incapable of making in the first half of the season. And they could not beat the Mariners, who have won all six games in their season series heading into Wednesday’s finale.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees vs. Mariners prediction: Bombers will roll

Watch me now, hey! Rave reviews for Governor Cuomo’s rendition of “Do You Love Me.” NYPost.com if you want to give it a listen. Bill Cosby did. Word is Dr. Huxtable is planning a comeback tour and he wants the crooner to join him. Tickets for the Redeem Team’s “Tour de Force” will go on sale soon.
Arlington, TXYardbarker

Rangers vs. Mariners: Starting Lineups, Notes For Saturday

SEA: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.35 ERA, with Pittsburgh) TEX: Taylor Hearn (2-3, 4.41 ERA) Rangers Trades Before Non-Waiver Trade Deadline (In case you missed it) The Rangers reported on Saturday that they had signed six additional draft picks — LHP Larson Kindreich (eighth round); OF Jojo Blackmon (11th round); RHP Jackson Leath (12th round); 15th, RHP Evan Elliott (15th round); RHP Michael Alfonso (17th round); RHP Joseph Mantalvo (12th round).
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Minor League Report — August 2

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Rainiers snapped their 5-game winning streak, falling to Las Vegas 4–2 on Sunday. SS Jack Reinheimer (3x4, R, SB) and 1B Sam Travis (2x4) each collected multi-hit games, while LF Dillon Thomas (1x5), RH Taylor Trammell (1x4, RBI), DH Brian O’Keefe (1x4, R, HR, RBI) and CF Luis Liberato (1x4) each recorded 1 of the Rainiers 9 hits. O’Keefe hit his 3rd AAA home run with a solo blast with 1 out in the 6th inning. Starter Ian McKinney (4.2,4,4,4,3,5,HR) fell to 3–3 with Tacoma after recording the loss, allowing 4 runs on 4 hits over 4.2 innings. RH Jimmy Yacabonis (1.1,0,0,0,0,1), LH Aaron Fletcher (1.0,0,0,0,1,0) and LH Daniel Zamora (1.0,0,0,0,0,1) comined to allow only 1 walk and strike out 2 over 3.1 hitless innings in relief.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mariners aim to regain footing vs. Rangers

Maybe the Seattle Mariners have lost their mojo. The clutch hit or diving catch that allowed them to accumulate a major-league-leading 23-8 record in one-run games appears to be gone. They've lost their past six games in such situations, including 5-4 in 10 innings Tuesday to the Texas Rangers. Before...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Mariners vs. Yankees Best Bets, Odds

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The New York Yankees are winners of four in a row and...
MLBncwlife.com

Mariners blow chances falling to Texas in 10-innings 5-4

The Mariners had plenty of chances to put Texas away last night, but dropped the first game of the three-game series at T-Mobile Park in 10-innings 5-to-4…. Seattle trailed 1-nothing in the bottom of the 4th when Mitch Haniger tied it and Kyle Seager put the Mariners on top…. Texas...
MLBDodger Insider

Coming Down the Stretch, What’s the Easiest Road in the AL East?

The Rays now have a four-game lead in the AL East with 50 games left in the regular season. However, we know 50 games are an eternity. A seven-game skid in June saw the Rays go from a three game lead to a 1.5 game deficit during just over a week. The last 10 games saw the Rays gain 6.5 games on Boston to open up Tampa Bay’s largest lead.
MLBelpasoinc.com

Foltynewicz expected to start for the Rangers against Mariners

Texas Rangers (40-74, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (60-55, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (2-10, 5.77 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-5, 4.61 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -200, Rangers +172; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBPosted by
CBS DFW

Texas Rangers Snap 14-Game Road Skid With Win Over The Mariners

SEATTLE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It’s been a longtime coming but Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Yonny Hernandez each hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, and helped the Texas Rangers snap a 14-game road losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. The Rangers rallied twice to...
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Unveil Statue of Edgar Martinez Outside T-Mobile Park

The Seattle Mariners today unveiled a statue of Edgar Martinez, on the south side of T-Mobile Park, along the street that bears his name, in a pose that represents one of the defining moments in the history of the franchise. Created by Lou Cella, the Chicago-based artist who sculpted the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy