Mariners GameDay — August 10 vs. Texas

ST. PETERSBURG -- Three of the Rays’ most perplexing trends continued in a 4-2 loss to the Mariners on Tuesday night at Tropicana Field. The Rays were once again shut down by a left-handed starting pitcher, as Yusei Kikuchi limited them to two runs over six innings. They made a few costly mistakes in the field, the kind of errors their sure-handed defense seemed incapable of making in the first half of the season. And they could not beat the Mariners, who have won all six games in their season series heading into Wednesday’s finale.