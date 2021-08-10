Celtics to Sign Dennis Schroder to One-Year Deal

It took some time into the offseason, but Dennis Schroder has found himself a new home in Boston. The former Lakers guard announced the move himself via Instagram.

The signing was confirmed to be a one-year deal worth $5.9 million as Schroder is hopeful to bet on himself and try to cash out next offseason.

One source told Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald that Schroder was only looking for a one-year deal.

He’s only interested in one year, and then getting back out there,’ said the source, who added that Schroder has also run into another problem — the sudden lack of available starting point guard jobs.

Schroder had the opportunity to sign a long-term deal with more money, like he desired, earlier this season with the Lakers. Instead, the point guard declined what was said to be a four-year extension worth $84 million in hopes of getting even more money. That plan clearly backfired as Schroder is now playing on a deal worth a mere $5.9 million.

Overall, he should fit in nicely with the Celtics. Boston traded away Kemba Walker earlier in the offseason and playing time shouldn’t be much of an issue for Schroder as he looks to rehab his market value.

