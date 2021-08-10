Cancel
NFL

Seahawks add T Lukayus McNeil, WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams to roster

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks announced a couple of roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s training camp practice. Seattle has signed tackle Lukayus McNeil and wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams to the roster.

With so many injuries to the offensive line and veteran left tackle Duane Brown still sitting out as he waits on a contract extension, adding some depth to the tackle position was clearly a major need for the Seahawks.

McNeil originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville in 2019. He also spent time with the Cowboys and the Falcons his rookie season but was not with an NFL team last year.

As for Ratliff-Williams, he also went undrafted, and has spent time with the Titans and Raiders.

To make room for McNeil and Ratliff-Williams on the 53-man roster, Seattle waived Darece Roberson and tight end Michael Jacobson, who the Seahawks had just signed last week.

Seattle has its first preseason game this Saturday night against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

