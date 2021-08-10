Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Pave gets Y Combinator to back better startup compensation tools, again

By Natasha Mascarenhas
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePave launched with an ambitious goal: Can it measure pay across venture-backed tech companies in real time, and help startups move their comp table off of spreadsheets? AngelList and Glassdoor have already tried to build a similar benchmark-worthy data set, but Pave may have a built-in advantage over the companies that tried to fix the same problem before. Y Combinator, which helped incubate Pave and is now leading its most recent round through its later-stage capital vehicle, is one of the largest startup accelerators in the world. Of Pave’s 900 customers to date, one-third come from Y Combinator, and CEO Matthew Schulman only sees that number growing.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Accelerator#Compensation#Angellist#Incubate Pave#Yc#Fintech#Brex#Y Combinator Continuity#Workday#Carta#The Pave Data Lab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Real EstatePosted by
pymnts

Property Tech Startup Divvy Homes Raises $200M At $2B Valuation

Rent-to-own property technology firm Divvy Homes raised $200 million co-led by Tiger Global Management and Caffeinated Capital, giving the startup a valuation of $2 billion, Bloomberg reported on Friday (Aug. 13). Divvy Homes purchases residential properties on behalf of renters and assists them in becoming owners. Current backers and others...
Small Businessfinextra.com

FinTech Australia adds Xero to partnership programme

FinTech Australia’s corporate partnership program has added its 12th major new member within a year, with Xero, the global small business platform, joining the program. The growing partnership program embeds companies within the fintech ecosystem and networks them with its key players. Other companies involved in the program include: Amazon...
Economybusinessalabama.com

Birmingham-based startup gets $10 million in investment

Joonko, a human resources tech startup with headquarters in Birmingham, has closed a $10 million funding round. The funding was led by Vertex Ventures Israel, a Tel Aviv-based investment firm. Joonko has a presence in Tel Aviv, too. Joonko assists companies with their diversity, equity and inclusion goals, identifying and suggesting pre-qualified candidates for job…
EconomyTechCrunch

Carta says it just used its own product to establish a new — and far higher — valuation for itself

With so much money flooding into privately held companies, giant leaps in valuation are no longer all that notable. What’s different about this particular story is how Carta’s new valuation was established, which it says was to run an auction using its own trading platform to sell $100 million of its shares to secondary buyers, then use the valuation at which the shares sold — $6.9 billion — as evidence to primary investors of Carta’s true value.
Medical & Biotechbloomberglaw.com

Two Firms Aid SPAC for Pharma Startup Vowing Cheaper Meds

Goodwin Procter is advising EQRx Inc., a biotech startup that promises to deliver low-cost medications for cancer and other diseases, on its go-public merger with a special purpose acquisition company. White & Case is advising the SPAC, CM Life Sciences III Inc., on the merger, which is expected to close...
BusinessTechCrunch

Daily Crunch: 3 US Senators ask Amazon how biometric payment system will handle customers’ palm prints

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for August 13, 2021. We made it to Friday, everyone. Congratulations! Despite it being the end of the week, we still have lots to talk about. Reddit taking on TikTok. Valuation changes in a key startup sector. And what it may really mean for a workplace to be apolitical. So read on, friends — there’s a lot to talk about! — Alex.
ComputersTechCrunch

ThirdAI raises $6M to democratize AI to any hardware

Neotribe Ventures, Cervin Ventures and Firebolt Ventures co-led the investment, which will be used to hire additional employees and invest in computing resources, Anshumali Shrivastava, Third AI co-founder and CEO, told TechCrunch. Shrivastava, who has a mathematics background, was always interested in artificial intelligence and machine learning, especially rethinking how...
BusinessTechCrunch

Google infringed on five Sonos patents, according to preliminary ruling

“Today the ALJ has found all five of Sonos’ asserted patents to be valid and that Google infringes on all five patents,” Sonos Chief Legal Officer Eddie Lazarus said in a statement to TechCrunch. “We are pleased the ITC has confirmed Google’s blatant infringement of Sonos’ patented inventions. This decision re-affirms the strength and breadth of our portfolio, marking a promising milestone in our long-term pursuit to defend our innovation against misappropriation by Big Tech monopolies.”
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Origin Therapeutics Will Invest $6.5M In Psychedelics Startups

Origin Therapeutics, an investment issuer focused on making equity investments in the psychedelics sector, has completed a $6,550,000 private placement. The firm intends to make investments in private, early-stage psychedelics industry companies. Management told Benzinga it plans to deploy capital across a diverse group of private companies to offer investors exposure to early-stage opportunities with high growth potential.
RetailTechCrunch

Growth roundup: Storytelling for startups, early-stage influencers, retail media spend

Shapiro comes from a technical background, as a repeat startup founder and open-source web developer. But these days, as the co-founder of growth education company Demand Curve and startup growth agency Bell Curve, he advocates telling your story by speaking from the heart. We interviewed him earlier this week to hear more about how he sees marketing in 2021.
Educationwtvbam.com

EdTech platform Emeritus raises $650 million from SoftBank, Accel, others

(Reuters) – Emeritus, an EdTech platform used by some of the world’s top universities and other educational institutions for online courses, said on Thursday it raised $650 million in a funding round led by SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund 2 and Silicon Valley venture capital firm Accel. The Singapore-headquartered company...

Comments / 0

Community Policy