A month ago, the end of Montana’s experience with the COVID-19 pandemic looked like it could well be in sight. The state had made strides toward vaccinating a critical mass of Montanans against the virus, efforts that appeared to be dragging its spread to a halt. The first week in July, the state averaged only 40 to 50 newly reported cases a day — down from 120 to 150 at the beginning of April. The number of Montanans hospitalized with severe cases of the virus was down to a fraction of its winter highs.