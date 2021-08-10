Cancel
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame commits Brenan Vernon, Keon Keeley make first Rivals 250 for 2023 class

ndinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrenan Vernon moved up one spot in the new Rivals 250 rankings released this week, but the jump still left him one spot short of five-star status. Rivals slated the Notre Dame commit from Mentor, Ohio, as the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2023 class as the No. 3 strongside defensive end. The top seven prospects all received five-star ratings. Rivals will eventually name around 30 prospects as five-star recruits in its final rankings, so the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Vernon certainly has a shot at shedding his four-star rating at some point.

