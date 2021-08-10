Notre Dame commits Brenan Vernon, Keon Keeley make first Rivals 250 for 2023 class

This is the Final Part of a Three-Part Series Looking into the out-of-conference opener against the defending National Champions. Attack the Weak Links of Alabama’s Offensive Line: The Crimson Tide return veterans at three key pieces of the offensive line - left tackle, center, and what is looking like right guard. That means one of the guard positions (likely left guard) and right tackle will be occupied by either a freshman or an inexperienced upperclassman. Miami needs to load up the strong side, which will be occupied by either Kendall Randolph (hybrid TE/OL mostly as backup so far), Dameion George (no games yet), or JC Latham (true freshman but no. 3 overall recruit nationally). Left guard is also expected to have a relatively inexperienced player compared to the other three-fifths of the OL.