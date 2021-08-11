Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota police chief to share developments in 1985 cold case

Posted by 
10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zSKgl_0bNpaUGw00

Almost 36 years after a young mother was killed in her home, Sarasota police are expected to share new developments in the cold case.

Police Chief Jim Rieser will hold a news conference Wednesday morning at Sarasota Police Headquarters, where he will discuss the homicide of Denise Marie Stafford, according to a news release.

Stafford was 28 when she was found dead on Oct. 13, 1985, on Tarpon Avenue in Sarasota.

Investigators have previously said they believe Stafford was home with her child when she was killed. Over the years, detectives have withheld some details amid the ongoing investigation.

A Sarasota police captain, a civilian investigator and a member of Stafford's family will all attend Wednesday's event. Authorities have not yet said what new information would be revealed.

Anyone with information that might help detectives is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS or visit the Sarasota Crime Stoppers website .

Comments / 0

10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Police Captain#Cold Case#Police Headquarters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy