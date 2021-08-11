Sarasota police chief to share developments in 1985 cold case

Almost 36 years after a young mother was killed in her home, Sarasota police are expected to share new developments in the cold case.

Police Chief Jim Rieser will hold a news conference Wednesday morning at Sarasota Police Headquarters, where he will discuss the homicide of Denise Marie Stafford, according to a news release.

Stafford was 28 when she was found dead on Oct. 13, 1985, on Tarpon Avenue in Sarasota.

Investigators have previously said they believe Stafford was home with her child when she was killed. Over the years, detectives have withheld some details amid the ongoing investigation.

A Sarasota police captain, a civilian investigator and a member of Stafford's family will all attend Wednesday's event. Authorities have not yet said what new information would be revealed.

Anyone with information that might help detectives is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS or visit the Sarasota Crime Stoppers website .