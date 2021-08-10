Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Some St. Louis Music Venues To Require COVID-19 Vaccine Or Negative Test For Entry

By St. Louis Public Radio
stlpublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the leading St. Louis music venues will require concert attendees to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative coronavirus test. Off Broadway, the Sinkhole, Red Flag, the Pageant and Delmar Hall announced the requirements this week. The rules, effective immediately, require visitors to show proof through a phone photo or other documentation that they’ve received one shot of the vaccine. An unvaccinated person will need to show documentation of a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of attendance.

