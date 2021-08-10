Some St. Louis Music Venues To Require COVID-19 Vaccine Or Negative Test For Entry

The St. Louis County Council has rejected an effort to reinstate an indoor mask mandate in the county. The measure from Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, D-Maplewood, would have required anyone over the age of 5, except those with documented medical conditions, to wear a mask in public places. It would have taken effect immediately and lasted until the county reached 70% vaccination rates and a moderate spread of COVID-19, defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having 10 to 50 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, or a seven-day positivity rate between 5% and 8%.