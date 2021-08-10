Y2K Fashion Is Going Viral On Amazon
It’s safe to say that Y2K fashion is officially “A Thing.” The late ‘90s pop and cyber aesthetic that invaded our TikTok and Instagram feeds this year is now showing up in our closets. Need proof? Items like furry bucket hats, gold chain anklets, clawed hair clips, and literally anything covered in daisies are seriously trending on Amazon with no signs of backing down. In fact, the majority of the retailer’s most sought-after fashion products, as of August 2021, fall under the Y2K era vintage-inspired category. (As an elder millennial, I never thought I’d label the Y2K aesthetic as “vintage” but here we are.)www.refinery29.com
