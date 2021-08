The year was 1994. The Cincinnati Bengals were 0-7. This after winning only 11 games total in from 1991 to 1993, the three years following their last playoff appearance. The Bengals were now at home facing the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Dallas Cowboys without their starting quarterback, David Klinger. The sixth overall pick in the 1992 Draft was sidelined with a knee injury, which meant Cincinnati would have to roll with its third-string quarterback, an undersized sixth round Draft pick of the New York Jets that Cincinnati picked up off waivers.