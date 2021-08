Jax will make his second turn through the Twins' rotation Thursday in Houston. After Jose Berrios was traded to the Blue Jays ahead of last week's deadline, Jax was called up from Triple-A St. Paul and made his third start of the season July 30 in St. Louis. The outing was one of the best of Jax's young big-league career, as he limited the Cardinals to one run on two hits and two walks over five innings in a no-decision. With Berrios and J.A. Happ now in new locales and few attractive alternatives on hand at Triple-A or in the bullpen, Jax will likely get a long look in the big-league rotation over the final two months of the season.