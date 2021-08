(Lander, WY) ⁠— On Thursday, the U.S. Departments of the Interior and Agriculture announced their support for the State of Wyoming’s wildlife migration strategy, which is designed to improve outcomes for wildlife, honor private landowner rights, and preserve multiple-use opportunities. The announcement comes as Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is in Wyoming with Governor Mark Gordon, where they met with local elected leaders in Lander and Tribal leaders on the Wind River Reservation.