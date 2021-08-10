Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Daily Debate: Which Link has the Best Character Arc?

By Editorials
zeldadungeon.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have loved all Links since I was a little girl. They are all brave, loyal, complete beasts on the battlefield; they are also sweet and sensitive (I mean, honestly, have you heard Breath of the Wild Link adorably hum while cooking?). But apart from those boyfriend-material qualities (in my humble opinion), every Link has to go through quite a bit of growth to become the hero destined to take down the great evils that are threatening Hyrule in their time.

www.zeldadungeon.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Character Arc#Story Arc#Cooking#The Silent Realms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
TV & VideosDaily Californian

Quiz: Which ‘Twilight’ character are you?

“The Twilight Saga” is back on Netflix, which means it’s time to re-enter a world of vampires, werewolves and love triangles. In fact, you might find that this magical world is much more fascinating than our mundane lives. Have you ever wondered what it’d be like if you did find yourself in this supernatural franchise? Take this quiz to find out which character you would be in “Twilight!”
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What Zelda Game is the Most Tedious?

The Zelda series isn’t known to be too difficult, but I think we can agree that there are some segments of different games in the series that are quite tedious — ahem, Skyward Sword’s repetitive Imprisoned battles, anyone? But what games are notorious for having the most tedious quests?. Don’t...
TV SeriesNewsweek

'Lord of the Rings' Amazon Show: Which Characters Are Likely to Return?

J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy novels are set to be adapted for the small screen with a new series on Amazon, which will start to air on September 2, 2022. The show is tentatively being called Lord of the Rings in reference to the Lord of the Rings trilogy, the film adaptations which became one of the most beloved franchises of the 21st Century.
Video GamesSiliconera

Which Is The Best Metroid Game?

The original Metroid released 35 years ago today! In honor of the milestone, we’re looking back at the franchise and talking about the games that we loved most. Share your thoughts with us in the comments and on Twitter!. I’m going to go ahead and be the champion for Super...
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Has Any Zelda Moment Reminded You Of A Movie Scene?

Prior to the rise of video games, movies were a mainstay source of media entertainment that gripped the Western World throughout the 20th century. If I asked myself what movies made in the past decade were my favorites, the answer would be Zootopia, Incredibles 2, and Downton Abbey ~ The Motion Picture. Of course there have been countless other films made over the years. With such a wealth of content, its natural that some ideas will be intentionally or unintentionally reused. While recently replaying some older Zelda games, I was struck by how similar some moments were to scenes from famous movies.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Does which Back 4 Blood character I pick matter?

The Back 4 Blood open beta is now live, and players are learning just how much teamwork it takes to vanquish the Ridden. Five characters are currently available, and each of them seem to have the same baddie-blasting bravado. But are they the same? Does it matter which you character you pick in Back 4 Blood?
Musiczeldadungeon.net

Listen To This Soothing “Crimson Loftwing” Cover

Have you ever dreamed of having an animal companion that could fly you anywhere? If you love Skyward Sword, you probably have dreamed having a Loftwing; the mythical birds that are bonded with each member of Skyloft. The designers of Skyward Sword included some great detail in the design of each Loftwing. Each Loftwing includes some component of its human companion. For example, Zelda’s Loftwing includes a gold belt that matches Zelda’s belt. Groose’s Loftwing shared a similar hair style with its human counterpart. Finally, Link is bonded with the rare Crimson Loftwing, which sets up a story reason for why the bird will be depicted on the iconic Hylian shield.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Check Out This Vocal Cover of “Death Mountain” From Cadence of Hyrule

Cadence of Hyrule was the game that constantly took me by surprise, from the first time it was announced as a rhythm-based adventure set in Hyrule to the first time I got my hands on it and had all my doubts cast aside. Although perhaps an obstacle that some never quite got used to, the gameplay came naturally to me. Being a former musician, sticking to the beat was never a problem as long as I could hear the music, which from just the first trailer proved to be a masterful remix of many Zelda tunes that we know and love.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Is the Zelda Timeline Better Explained as a Hylian Multiverse?

If you’re a fan of comics, you’ve undoubtedly heard the term “multiverse” thrown around. In stories, the multiverse is in infinite number of parallel but unique dimensions. These dimensions often converge in media, erupting into epic battles. Introducing the multiverse is a way for long established franchises to open the door for infinite storytelling possibilities. Every plot and character is canon, existing within the infinite framework of dimensions.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Ranking the Dungeons of Skyward Sword in The Champions’ Cast Episode 173!

Last week in our Definitive Ranking of Skyward Sword, we glossed over the dungeons, giving them a perfect 5 and promising to elaborate the next week. Well, that week is now here, and we have a lot to say about the different dungeons of Skyward Sword! We go over all seven dungeons, discussing in great detail the bosses, the items, the music, the aesthetic, and puzzles, and more! We had wildly different rankings, so there was some hard bargaining too! Come tell us what you think of our list, and make sure to let us know what your faves are!
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Pre-Orders Open For Hardcover Editions Of Hand-Drawn NES Game Guides via Kickstarter

In comparison to most of the series, The Legend of Zelda was a difficult game. Its world was vast with very obscure or downright hidden paths of progression. Due to limited combat options, Link would be hard-pressed to fight off tile after tile of enemies. In particular, the Darknut chambers in the various dungeons were exceptionally tricky due to the delayed explosion of bombs. Personally, I first encountered the original Zelda on the Nintendo Gamecube as part of the Zelda Collector’s Edition disc. Coming fresh off the 3D games, I got game over after game over trying to get my head around the hit boxes of the various Moblins and skeletons.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Which Free Fire character has better abilities?

It is difficult to rate characters in Free Fire due to the variety and versatility among their abilities. Certain characters suit specific playstyles, whether defensive, aggressive, or balanced. Garena recently added two new characters to an already long line-up of characters in Free Fire. Dimitri is already one of the...
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Skyward Sword HD Hits Number 1 on Nintendo of Europe’s Most Downloaded Switch Games for July

Skyward Sword HD has not been out for very long, but the game is already showing signs of being a successful and popular game for Nintendo. The game took first place in the top 15 most downloaded Nintendo eShop games for July in Europe. Skyward Sword HD did not come out until July 16th, so that means it became the top game despite only being out for about half of the month. For contrast, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, was second on the most downloaded Switch games for July, was released on July 9th.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water Switch Port Will Not Include Zelda Costume

An unfortunate bit of news for those who are fans of both The Legend of Zelda and Fatal Frame series hit earlier this week. Koei Tecmo, developers of the Fatal Frame series and frequent collaborators with Nintendo, have confirmed that the Switch release of Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water will not include the Princess Zelda and Zero Suit Samus costumes that were available in the game’s original Wii U release. Though new costumes are intended for the Switch port that were not present in the Wii U version, none of them are based on any Nintendo properties.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Do You Think That There Is a Reason That Skyward Sword Got a Remake Ahead of the Sequel to Breath of the Wild?

I recently finished playing Skyward Sword for the first time, and I have to say that I really loved the game. I also have a great love for Breath of the Wild, and have spent a lot of my time playing and analyzing the game as I play. Skyward Sword HD did not escape my curious eye and I caught quite a few things that made me think of Breath of the Wild and its upcoming sequel. As I played through Skyward Sword for the first time I began to wonder if Nintendo had a reason for an HD remake ahead of the sequel for Breath of the Wild?
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Listen To This Epic Version of “Great Fairy Fountain”

“Great Fairy Fountain” is one of the most recognizable songs from the Zelda series. The song first appeared in A Link to The Past as the File Selection song and in the game’s Fairy Fountains. Since its debut, the song has appeared in almost every Zelda game. Outside of games, the theme has appeared on The Game Awards (performed by the band Imagine Dragons), and has consistently featured in the Symphony of The Goddesses concert series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy