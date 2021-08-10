Daily Debate: Which Link has the Best Character Arc?
I have loved all Links since I was a little girl. They are all brave, loyal, complete beasts on the battlefield; they are also sweet and sensitive (I mean, honestly, have you heard Breath of the Wild Link adorably hum while cooking?). But apart from those boyfriend-material qualities (in my humble opinion), every Link has to go through quite a bit of growth to become the hero destined to take down the great evils that are threatening Hyrule in their time.www.zeldadungeon.net
