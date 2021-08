Remember when the Blackhawks were winning Stanley Cup titles despite being not able to build long-lasting, quality center depth?. While the Hawks have had no lack of notable forwards, it seems possible that the 2021-22 season could turn out to be one full of depth down the middle. Not only does their current roster include a skilled center core, but it offers variety. Jonathan Toews and Kirby Dach bring skill, Ryan Carpenter can fill the checking line role and Dylan Strome is able to slot in almost anywhere.