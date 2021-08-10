Cancel
Black Star Pirate BBQ: A hidden waterfront treasure in the East Bay

By Photo: Laila Weir/Hoodline
hoodline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut on the far side of Richmond, way around the point of land that launches the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge towards Marin and houses the Chevron refinery, sits a hidden cove with a little boat marina. Here, you'll find colorfully painted houseboats alongside more typical marina denizens; giant sculptures scattered about; a tiny farm complete with livestock and yurts; and a waterfront barbecue joint where, as likely as not, you'll hear live music floating out over the water.

