Black Star Pirate BBQ: A hidden waterfront treasure in the East Bay

This is Donny, a handsome and sweet fellow who can’t wait to share his love and adoration! He’s on the young side of adulthood and enjoys activity, games and exercise, so walks and play time with toys are the best. Donny is a bit on the sensitive side, so he’ll thrive best in an adults-only home with an experienced owner who will be comfortable with his needs. He’s also very smart, which makes him lots of fun to train. To learn more, visit berkeleyhumane.org online or call 510-845-7735 to learn about their new, no-contact adoption process at the Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society (BEBHS).