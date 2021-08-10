A ‘Rendezvous’ in Ridgway

I did my best trying not to think about the complication the nosy paperboy had introduced into the equation during the eight or ten-minute drive through the southern portion of the valley back to the Hollywood Freeway. Whether a change in calculation was now in order, I could not definitively say at that point, but I recognized that there was very little, and probably nothing, that could be done about it. I resolved to carry out the plan I was still hatching with as much efficiency and dispatch as possible. Dispatch would be of particular moment, I recognized, as even the slightest delay could undo and unmask us. Not only would I need to make it seem that Williams had traveled that very day to a distant destination, but I would need to myself pull off a series of neat tricks, such as convincingly masquerading as Williams while making no noticeable deviation in my own schedule. In short, I would need to be in two places at once – in Los Angeles as myself and in the distant locale as Williams. It promised to be a long and intense day, and through it all I would need to function on the less than three hours of sleep I had gotten before Emli had awakened me.