The Top Corporate Learning Management Software Vendors According to the FeaturedCustomers Summer 2021 Customer Success Report Rankings

Controlling costs, increasing revenue, and improving patient outcomes are essential goals for the senior executives of any provider organization. A challenge to meeting the fiscal objectives is that not all costs are scrutinized until they significantly affect the bottom line. For example, one such line item is the cost of maintaining medical technology. It may be overlooked due to the fact that it represents just a fraction of one or more service lines’ overall expenses, or it’s assumed to be a part of the cost of delivering a service. The result is that maintenance costs become buried within individual departments’ budgets.